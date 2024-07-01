JoJo Siwa cusses out audience member who booed her during concert

JoJo Siwa scanned the audience for the hater before telling them ‘f*** you’

JoJo Siwa isn’t afraid to confront her haters head-on.

The 21-year-old pop star, known for her vibrant personality and recent rebranding, halted her set at RuPaul's Drag Race legend Trixie Mattel's Pride concert on Saturday night to call out an audience member who booed her.

“Who the living f*** just booed me?” Siwa shouted from the stage, her outfit adorned with teddy bear heads. The former Dance Moms star, visibly frustrated, paced the stage with her dancers, scanning the crowd to find the culprit.

"Where the f*** did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?" she demanded, determined to confront the source of the negativity.

Despite her efforts, Siwa couldn’t identify the person responsible and eventually resumed her performance. Before continuing, she left the heckler with a pointed message: "Respectfully, f*** you!"

Siwa’s recent transformation from a child star to a more mature artist has been met with mixed reactions. Her latest single, Karma, released in April, marked a shift towards a more adult-oriented look and sound.

Her recent antics on stage are also reflective of her personality overhaul, such as chugging alcohol after ringing in her 21st birthday last month.