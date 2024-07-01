Duchess Sophie makes headlines for unexpected move

Duchess Sophie, who's proved to be a real royal jewel for her steadfastness and workaholic nature, has left everyone in surprise with her move.

The Duchess of Edinburgh took part in an extreme drinking game at Sandringham - leaving her husband Edward and daughter Lady Louise in hysterics with her stunts.



Sophie mesmerised the audience with her skills during the fun-filled game in Norfolk as she was on the estate with her family for the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials over the weekend.



The 59-yearold appeared to be in good spirits as she took part in the game a carriage driving event on Saturday. She was cheered on by her family. The game involved having to down a drink while driving a carriage, then out the glass down at the next stop.

At one point, Sophie didn't drink her glass in time and was left hilariously driving her carriage while holding the cup by her teeth.



Her stunt left Edward and Lady Louise in stitches, with other attendees also laughing at the Duchess. Edward also pulled out his smartphone to ensure he captured Sophie's attempt at the drinking game, and he beamed while filming his wife.



Sophie was all smiles during the game, looking gorgeous in a navy velvet jacket and matching hat. She paired it with a long skirt and brown boots.

King Charles' younger brother's wife was seen trying to drink her drink as fast as possible at one point, with a photo showing her with a mouth full of liquid.



Lady Louise also turned heads as she also took parts in events over the three-day competition, with her mum watching and cheering her on throughout. It marked the first time the 20 year old had competed at Sandringham.