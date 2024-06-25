Princess Charlotte ‘loved’ Taylor Swift concert, was planning ‘for months’

Princess Charlotte appears to be the one brought her family out for an eventful Taylor Swift concert.

Prince William was seen busting out some dance moves as he attended the London Eras Tour concert on Friday, with Charlotte and son, Prince George.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, the only daughter of William and Kate Middleton is a huge Swiftie.

“Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family,” the insider stated.

The source also explained that Charlotte, 9, was planning this for months but given the cancer diagnosis of her mother, things appeared uncertain. However, it appears that things turned out quite well.

“[Charlotte] has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this.”

The insider also shared that the young Princess “absolutely loved” the concert.

“They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift.”