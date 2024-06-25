Scarlett Johansson cast in upcoming ‘Jurassic World’ movie

Scarlett Johansson confirmed her casting for ‘Jurassic Park 4’

Scarlett Johansson is still pinching herself over being cast in the latest installment of the Jurassic franchise.

During a recent chat with ComicBook.com, the 39-year-old actress confirmed her appearance in the upcoming movie – tentatively called Jurassic World 4 – revealing that she was a super fan of the original trilogy since her childhood.

“I’m such an enormous fan of the franchise and huge nerd for it. I’m just like, I can’t even – I’m pinching myself,” she said.

The Marvel star then revealed that she has actually “been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years,” joking that she would have done anything for it, even if she would have to “die in the first five minutes” or “get eaten by whatever!”

“The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time is actually unbelievable. I can’t believe it,” she gushed.

The Black Widow actress shared that Jurassic Park (1993) was “one of the first films [she remembers] seeing in the theater,” and it was “life changing” for her.

Johansson also confirmed that David Koepp – one of the writers of Jurassic Park – has “returned after like 30 years to write the script.”