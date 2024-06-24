George R.R. Martin teases Game of Thrones spin-off release date

George R.R. Martin gives a date for Game of Thrones spin-off

George R.R. Martin recently announced that the next Game of Thrones spin-off is set to hit screens in 2025.

Filming of the prequel, that began in Belfast last week, is currently titled as A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

The spin-off of the highly acclaimed TV show will be based on the novella The Hedge Knight, however an exact release date was not confirmed.

Martin shared an update on his Not A Blog on June 2, offering a clear insight into the new series.

He wrote: "Filming started last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original GAME OF THRONES was shot."

Continuing on the subject, he added: "Based on my novella The Hedge Knight, the new show will debut early next year, in 2025."

"Only six episodes for this one. A novella is considerably shorter than a novel (particularly one of my novels), so there's less source material," he concluded.

The author further claimed that the production is going "very well."

In addition, Martin said that he is all game to pay a visit and meet the cast in mid-July.