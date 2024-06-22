King Charles punishes Prince Harry for grave mistake

King Charles punishes Prince Harry for his grave mistake

King Charles III has allegedly blocked Prince Harry's royal return to protect his wife Queen Camilla, according to a new report.

King Charles III's rift with his estranged son Prince Harry may now be beyond repair as it boiled down to one major issue, a royal expert has claimed.

The 75-year-old monarch is finding it impossible to stop holding a grudge against the Duke of Sussex despite loving his son.

The King is unable to forgive his son Harry for what he wrote about his family in his memoir Spare.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen has admitted that he believes it may be impossible for the King to ever see past Harry's perceived discretions.



"I think people have to realise that the one thing that Charles finds unforgivable is criticism of Camilla," according to the expert.



"I think that still bothers the king, and I don’t know that it will be easy for him to [forgive]. I don’t think they’ll ever forgive Harry for that." He added that Harry still "resents" Camilla and that until that is resolved the Duke “is on his own, " claimed Anderson while talking to Fox News Digital.

It comes after royal commentator Lizzie Cundy slammed Harry for his decision to not to mark Father's Day with a public message for King Charles, saying: "I thought it was very poignant that Prince William sent this beautiful post. It shows the bond they still have and the respect he has for his father, and there’s Harry, very noticeably absent.



"Let’s not forget, this is a 75-year-old man suffering with cancer, going on with all his duties, at Trooping the Colour he was stood there in the pouring rain. You just think, ‘Wow, this man is absolutely incredible’, he is everything Harry isn’t," she told GBN America.