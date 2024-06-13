King Charles does not have right to evict Prince Andrew from Royal Lodge

King wants him to move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage

King Charles is facing a "difficult situation" as his younger brother, Prince Andrew, refuses to move out of Royal Lodge despite being asked to downsize, according to GB News' Digital Royal Editor.



Prince Andrew currently resides in the £30 million home, but the King wants him to move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep and was previously the UK base for Harry and Meghan.

As His Majesty controls the finances for the Royal household, there is speculation that he may cut back on funding, potentially leaving Prince Andrew struggling to cover the high costs of the property's security and maintenance.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, appeared on Good Morning Britain and tactfully confirmed the brothers' conflict.

She told the programme: "It's not a Debbie Downer. It's life in the fast lane. 'I'm a guest for a start, I am a very lucky guest. And a very comfortable guest, thank you very much.

"I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the safest place to be."

Speaking about her comments on this week's episode of The Royal Record podcast GB News Digital Royal Editor Svar Nanan-Sen said: "The situation is complicated by the fact Prince Andrew has a 75 year lease agreement for the Royal Lodge, which he signed in 2003."

Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker added: "That lease agreement is with the Crown Estate is not with King Charles, which leaves King Charles with a bit of a difficult situation because he can't evict his brother because it's the Crown Estate. It's not him."

Svar agreed, stating: "Yes. And the agreement is valid until 2078, so there's a long way to go on it. Sarah Ferguson appeared on ITV this week and actually confirmed that the feud is ongoing. She described it as life in the fast lane."

It comes after The Times alleged that the King is renewing his efforts to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge, threatening him with being cut off financially if he did not comply.

The article claimed the King would "reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide" unless Andrew moved out. It also alleged that King Charles is supporting the duke in the "low millions" of pounds per annum.

A source told the publication: "The King’s kindness is not without limit, and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage… which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge."



