Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's marriage faces big threat

Prince Harry has been warned of Meghan Markle's 'dominant' position in their marriage which might negatively impact their relationship in the near future.

In conversation with The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn shared that the Duke of Sussex has been living a life under the former Suits star's shadow.

The royal expert said, "No one has ever doubted that Harry and Meghan do not have an equal partnership – when Harry famously said, 'what Meghan wants Meghan gets,' he neatly summed up the situation."

The royal author said that King Charles and the late Princess Diana's youngest son has been through difficult phases of life since childhood.

"Harry has always come across as a lost little boy, overprotected by the Royal family as a child and then suffering the death of his mother he has always seemed unsure and indecisive, always searching for a strong partner who makes up for his own weakness," said Tom.

Speaking of finding Meghan as his partner, the expert said that she is very much that partner because she is "ambitious, determined and a real fighter."

However, Tom believes that Harry might find Meghan's dominance in their marriage problematic soon.

"For now, Harry loves the fact that Meghan gives him some of the backbone he always lacked, but her dominance in the relationship may not always be welcome - what charms us and delights us early on in a relationship doesn’t always stand the test of time," shared the royal biographer.