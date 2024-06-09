Prince Harry risks permanent rift with royal family with one big move

Prince Harry has been warned against publishing a sequel to his bombshell memoir to avoid ending his relationship with royal family for good.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn predicted the ultimate demise of relations between the two parties should the Duke of Sussex gives in to the temptation of exposing more royal secrets.

"Publication of a new book with yet more revelations about fights and bullying would certainly put an end finally to Harry‘s relationship with his family,” he claimed, “even though there isn’t much of that relationship left anyway."

Harry jolted the palace walls with the release of Spare last January, in which he detailed his bittersweet time in the royal family before he and Meghan Markle pulled the plug on their royal duties and relocated to the US.

The prince previously hinted at the sequel during an interview, noting he intentionally left out many details from the book to avoid King Charles and Prince William’s wrath.

Despite his animosity towards his family, Harry has frequently been reported to want to return to his homeland due to lack of purpose in his new life.