Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned about their big move

King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been warned that their ongoing feud with the Royal Family could affect their children, according to one expert.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made several explosive claims about life within the Palace and criticized many members of the Royal Family. Now residing in America, the couple is largely estranged from The Firm.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond believes the estrangement could be devastating for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. She explained: "Children grow up and are innately curious about their heritage and background... and when your heritage is one of the most famous families in the world, it will undoubtedly seem rather odd and perhaps sad that you hardly know or remember them."

Jennie believes the worst of the impact will be seen when Archie is a teenager. Speaking to OK! magazine she said: "Imagine Archie, aged 15, telling his friends, 'My grandpa is/was King! And my Uncle is/will be King too.'

"But he hardly knew or met them. How sad... and Meghan would have to bear the brunt of the responsibility for that." Prince Archie hasn't seen the Royal Family since 2022 as he now lives in America with his parents and sister.

Royal author Tom Quinn previously told The Mirror Archie is desperate to visit the UK and reunite with the Royal Family, with Meghan worried about what gifts the royals could give him.

He said: "Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd's hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie's growing interest in his royal connections.

"She doesn't want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present."

He added: "But Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent, partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to makeup for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons.

"King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle. He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this."



