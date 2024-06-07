‘Plankton’, ‘SpongeBob’ antagonist getting Netflix solo In 2025

Plankton gets own Netflix movie

A Netflix movie titled Plankton, based on the arrogant, chaotic, malicious, and power-hungry planktonic copepod from SpongeBob fame, will be released as part of the streamer's NEXT on Netflix Animation press drop.



Plankton's universe is turned upside down in the animated film directed by Dave Needham when his scheme to rule the entire world is ruined.

Plankton and Karen, a water-resistant computer that serves as both his spouse and sidekick, manage the Chum Bucket restaurant.

Plankton: The Movie is coming on Netflix in 2025.

The film is a product of Netflix and Nickelodeon's collaboration, which has seen several successful spin-offs from the series. One of them, which will soon be available to fans, is Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie.

The projects go deeper into the possibilities of the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise's supporting cast, which is a great concept given how many of them have grown to be beloved by fans over time.

Plankton has been determined to discover the secret recipe for the Krusty Krab burger, the most beloved snack in Bikini Bottom, ever since the debut of the SpongeBob SquarePants.

As a result, Plankton has idealised numerous audacious schemes and has appeared as a significant antagonist in SpongeBob SquarePants films.