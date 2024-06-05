Michael B. Jordan returns to roots as he lays bare 'ultimate' fitness motivation

Michael B. Jordan candidly opened up about his “ultimate” fitness motivation.

The actor, who is planning to team up with Propel to endorse free workout classes to cities, reflected on his journey.

Jordan started off as an athlete and later developed an interest in the film industry.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, Jordan explained: "I was all into team sports. I was soccer, baseball, basketball, track ... I tried anything and everything. I was pretty athletic and competitive growing up.”

“Then as I got older, my professional life and athleticism and my fitness blurred together, like a movie called Hardball: baseball. That was something that gave me an edge.

"Then Friday Night Lights, doing football. The athleticism and the fitness tied in with the opportunities I was getting professionally as an actor," he added.

The Creed III star talked about his own motivation and how team sports have helped him excel in life.

The actor said that he credits his background in team sports, encouraging him to join forces with Propel Fitness Water on the Propel Your City Project.

The project aims to host free fitness classes, donating hefty amounts to people looking out for their fitness journeys.