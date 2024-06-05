Prince Harry sacrifices UK dreams for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is believed to be having a hard time adjusting to the mediocre life of the United States, cut off from his old pals and family.



Speaking to Times Radio, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield reflected on the Duke of Sussex’s deep-seated desire to “return to the UK” and Meghan Markle’s resistance toward it.

Meghan and Harry called time on their royal life in a bid to live a more independent, private life during the late Queen Elizabeth’s lifetime in 2020.

They have since moved to California, where they live in a Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Kinsey also revealed the Spare author was “devastated” at King Charles’ decision to strip the couple from Frogmore Cottage, leaving them with no residence in the UK.

Harry is also ought to miss the upcoming nuptials of his longtime friend and Archie’s godfather Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster later this week.

The royal expert claimed he must be “thinking” about missing his friend’s big day, as well as having no royal family attend his daughter’s birthday party as she turned three on Tuesday, June 4.

The prince is also said to miss the glamour and pop of the UK, adorned by themes of monarchy, as compared to the ordinary state of affairs in California.

However, it all comes down to Meghan, who has consistently shown through her actions her repulsion to Harry’s home country.

Hence, the former actress will not allow the prince having “one foot in one foot out” situation between the two countries.

“He would love to have a permanent home there,” Kinsey noted, adding: “The one thing holding him back is Meghan Markle”.