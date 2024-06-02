Tom Cruise eyes romance with 'perfect' Angelina Jolie

Tom Cruise finds Angelina Jolie as a 'perfect match' for him

Tom Cruise has reportedly expressed his desire to date his rival enemy Brad Pitt's ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

As reported by Heat Magazine, the Top Gun actor, who recently parted ways from Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, thinks that the Salt actress would be a 'perfect match' for him.

An insider claimed that Tom wants to turn his friendship into love with Angeline.

The source said, "Over the past few years, they’ve had conversations about working together, it’s just about finding the right project. And lately, Ange has seemed more open to getting to know him socially, too."

The report said that the Mission Impossible actor "raves about Ange’s intellect and what a strong, impressive woman she is."

"He loves that she’s never really conformed in Hollywood. Plus, they’re both such superstars, only a handful of people can truly understand the life they live. That in itself creates a bond," continued the source.

The source said that the Maleficent actress, who shares six children with Brad, is ready to start a new chapter in her life.

Tom's "goal right now is to convince her to work with him, then he’ll romance her." An insider further shared, "He’s being careful not to come on too strong, but he wants to take it out of the friend zone."