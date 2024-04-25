Priscilla Presley in shock to meet a woman at a book signing event: Here's why

Priscilla Presley was shocked to meet a woman at a book signing event: More insider

Priscilla Presley was reportedly in shock when a woman appeared claiming to be Elvis' love child at a book signing.



According to a report by National Enquirer, psychic to the Stars John Cohan, who claims he was once annoyed by the self-proclaimed love child, Deborah Presley Brando, recalled, "Priscilla was in shock when Deborah showed up — right in front of her at a book signing!"

John, who was Elvis' friend, revealed Deborah knew "some of my experiences with Elvis".

We talked. She vented on assorted situations. I never gave her a reading. After a while I just didn't answer whenever she reached out," he said.

John also mentioned Deborah once called Lisa Marie Presley on the phone, "Lisa told me, 'You mean nothing to me, in my life.'"

John also disclosed that Deborah claimed her mother, Barbara Jean Lewis, was just 14-years-old when she met Elvis in the mid-1950s and gave birth to Deborah at age 16.

"As a result of my father's never-ending fame, a myth of delusion has been created — the myth being that Lisa was his 'only' child/daughter — an overused phrase intended to influence the masses," penned Deborah in a public statement after Lisa Marie's death in January 2023.

Deborah wrote, "Granted, Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis who was publicly acknowledged. He had other children. As far as I know, I am the eldest."

Deborah also alleged that her mother told the truth of Elvis paternity after his death.

In her statement, Deborah expressed her anger as she found it "hurtful and wrong, for his children to be disregarded and dismissed, as if we never existed".