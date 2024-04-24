Prince Harry receives good news amid ‘stressful’ US visa case

Prince Harry appears to have his options open as his US visa application is still under review by a federal judge.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly does not have to lose his royal titles if he were to continue his stay in the US or even opt for a citizenship, a New York-based lawyer, Gita Gorji told Daily Express US.

Referring to Article I, Section 9, Clause 8 of the US Constitution, which reads, “No title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States.”

The clause further adds that “no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

However, Gorji pointed out that the nothing in the Constitution “specifically” requires a naturalising citizen to renounce all foreign titles unless they were to become part of the government.

She explained that it would be “unconstitutional” if he had to renounce his titles.

“Unless he were to hold public office, the US Constitution only specifically forbids the US government from granting titles of nobility,” she said. “It says nothing about titles conferred by foreign governments.”

The remarks come amid Prince Harry’s ongoing US visa case, which is making him “horribly stressed,” per the Duke’s pals quoted by royal author Tom Quinn.