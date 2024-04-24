Ryan Gosling reveals real reason for no ‘The Nice Guys’ sequel

Ryan Gosling's 'The Nice Guys' was directed by Shane Black

Ryan Gosling recently shed light on why The Nice Guys didn’t head for a sequel.



In a conversation with ComicBook.com published on Tuesday, April 23, the Barbie star poured his heart out, revealing the film’s underwhelming box office performance helmed the decision.

"So much of a sequel, I think, is decided by the opening weekend of a movie, and we opened up against Angry Birds," he elaborated that the fate of a follow-up movie relies on its opening success.

"So Angry Birds, just, just destroyed us. Angry Birds got a sequel," Gosling lamented. Notably, The Angry Birds Movie 2 premiered in 2019.

Upon its release, the 2016 comedy action faced tough competition from The Angry Birds Movie. Within a week of its debut, the animated film outperformed The Nice Guys at the box office.

Despite positive reviews, the Black Shane-directed film grappled with competing, opening to an estimated $11.3 million compared to the blockbuster’s $39 million domestic opening.

Throughout its box office run, the Warner Bros. movie managed to accumulate approximately $62 million worldwide, falling short of expectations given its $50 million budget.

The Nice Guys also faced competition from other releases, including Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising and the arrival of Marvel's Captain America: Civil War in its third weekend at the box office.