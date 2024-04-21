Kelly Osbourne fires back against Ozempic claims after shedding 85lbs

Kelly Osbourne denies taking Ozempic

Kelly Osbourne denied taking Ozempic even after losing 85lbs following the birth of her first child.

Speaking to Extra, the 39-year-old opened up about her condition following the birth of their son Sidney in November 2022.

Osbourne said: "I know everybody thinks I took Ozempic. I did not take Ozempic. I don’t know where that came from. My mom took Ozempic."

Kelly also offered an insight into her health condition, confirming: "I had gestational diabetes, and I had to lose the weight that I had gained during pregnancy."

"Otherwise I was at a higher risk of actually getting diabetes, which I did not want. I cut out sugar and carbohydrates and I rapidly lost weight."

Though Kelly shot down rumors, she previously praised the drug in a conversation with E! News in January.

She added: "I think it's amazing. There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out?"

Meanwhile, her mother Sharon Osbourne admitted to consuming Ozempic as part of her weight-loss journey.

Helping her lose a good forty-two pounds, Sharon spoke about the matter to Daily Mail.

The former host of The Talk revealed that she weighed under a hundred pounds and struggled to put weight back on, despite having quit Ozempic back in April 2023.

In January, however, Sharon said she doesn’t regret any of her decisions, adding: "I don’t regret it.”

"Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can’t put anything on really."