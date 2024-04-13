Karen Houghton, Kris Jenner’s sister died because of this reason

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton cause of death revealed

Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton lost her life to cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, according to the cause of death revealed by TMZ after her death at 65 on March 19.



As per the outlet, Houghton’s death certificate also mentioned Type 2 diabetes as a secondary underlying cause.

Jenner, 68, announced her younger sister’s death in an emotional post on Instagram last month.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the Kardashians star wrote in the caption.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Jenner continued, “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.

“She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.”

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister,” she added.

In addition to paying homage to Houghton, Jenner also shared a carousel of vintage family photos from over the years.

These included pictures of the sisters smiling next to a young Kourtney Kardashian, a picture of Houghton hugging a young Rob Kardashian, and a picture of the sisters posing in front of a Christmas tree with their mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon.



