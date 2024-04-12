Zendaya shares who was her inspiration behind playing 'Challengers' character

Zendaya garners attention from the crowd at an event

Zendaya has recently shared mothers in her life were an inspiration behind her Challengers character.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of her new movie, Challengers at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, the actress, who is portraying the role of a mother for the first time, revealed, "The mothers in my life and around me are the ones who helped me to play Tashi Duncan in the movie."

Reflecting on her experience as an on-screen mother, Zendaya said, "I have many, many nieces and nephews, so they’re like my borrowed children, you know?"

"I get to have fun and give them back to their parents," stated the 27-year-old.

However, the Euphoria actress added, "I’m definitely inspired by how they tackle and take on motherhood."

Earlier, in an October 2022 interview with Variety, Challengers director Luca Guadagnino praised Zendaya for her ability to adapt her character flawlessly.

“I mean, wow. We edited the movie and we almost actually don’t use any of her double. She’s so good," mentioned the Call Me By Your Name movie-maker.

Luca informed, "Zendaya spent like three months training with pro tennis coach and former player Brad Gilbert — who also served as a consultant on the movie."

Meanwhile, Challengers is going to release in theatres on April 26.