Prince Harry ditches Meghan Markle to pose with her friend?

Meghan Markle shares new photo Prince Harry as he rubs shoulders with her friend

Prince Harry - who attended a summit in San Francisco on Wednesday - was full of himself without Meghan Markle, rubbing shoulders with his wife's friend Mindy Kaling.

The Duke of Sussex appeared alongside actress Kaling as the life-coaching firm's Chief Impact Officer during 'Beyond Burnout' session at a BetterUp summit.

The stunning photo, shared on Meghan and Harry's newly launched website, showed the Duke posing with the actress who appeared on the California-based couple's Spotify podcast Archetypes.



At the summit, Harry also spoke about managing "the pressures of today’s world and modern corporate life."

The father-of-two took up his role at US professional coaching and the mental health firm in March 2021.

During the event, the audience was told about the "psychological toll of leading through uncertainty". The Duke shared personal anecdotes and "forward-thinking policies" to help leaders cope with pressure in the workplace.



It comes as the staff questioned Harry's role at the firm in August 2023, with some claiming he had become a "distraction". According to reports in The Daily Beast, the Duke became a "target" for angry BetterUp staff.

A former employee said he initially thought Harry's arrival was "cool". But they added that staff soon began to find him a distraction with many fearing his ongoing dramas might impact on the company's reputation.