King Charles makes major decision as Prince William, Harry's feud escalates

King Charles decides on Prince William, Prince Harry's fate

King Charles III, wo has stepped back from public-facing duties following his cancer treatment, has reportedly decided on his feuding sons Prince William and Prince Harry's fate.

The 75-year old King, who's battling cancer, could play ‘peacemaker’ between the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex at Harry's next visit to the UK as he wants to see the two together in the future.

The Duke is set to meet his father in the first week of May during the tenth anniversary of his Invictus Games organisation.

The Monarch has given a green signal to Harry about the meeting as he thinks it will help end year-long rift between the two royals, a palace insider claimed.



Grant Harrold, who worked closely with Charles for several years when he was Prince of Wales, believed Harry and William would reconnect this year.



"It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible. The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker," the former royal butler told Sky News.

A separate source has revealed: "King Charles wants to make peace deal between Harry and William in his life."

It comes when Harry’s US visa application is being reviewed by a judge following his admissions about his use of drugs in his memoir, Spare.

