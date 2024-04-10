Kevin Costner returning for final season of Yellowstone? Star reveals

Yellowstone's fifth season to conclude amidst script delays.

Kevin Costner has broken his silence, expressing his fervent desire to reprise his iconic role as John Dutton for Yellowstone's final installment.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star revealed his eagerness to return to the beloved Western drama, scheduled to premiere in November 2024.

Costner shared insights into his aspirations, acknowledging the complexities surrounding the show's production schedule.

While initially envisioning a seven-season journey for the show, the actor disclosed that the current plan stands at five seasons.

He expressed a genuine enthusiasm for reprising John Dutton as cameo, as fans eagerly await the fate of Yellowstone's beloved patriarch.

According to reports, Costner has been informally discussing his return, banking on the desires of devoted fanbase.

However, as of now, no formal discussions have taken place regarding his comeback.

Matthew Belloni of Puck News highlighted the potential hurdles, suggesting that even if Costner were to compromise on financial and time commitments, Sheridan might be hesitant to reopen finished scripts to accommodate John Dutton's send-off.



