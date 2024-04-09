Gypsy Rose Blanchard finally files for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard officially files for divorce from Ryan Scott Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has officially filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Scott Anderson one week after announcing their split.



"The filing has been sent to the assigned Judge for review and to schedule any hearing dates if necessary," said Annette M. Fontana, Lafourche Parish Clerk of the Court, confirmed PEOPLE.

Earlier, Gypsy opened up about her separation in a statement obtained by PEOPLE from her private Facebook account on March 28 three months after her prison release.

The statement read, "People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this. I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find… who I am."

Not only that, Gypsy's close confidance and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier, spoke to PEOPLE regarding the couple's heated argument the night Gypsy decided it was time to end her marriage.

"He got in her face and screamed," remarked Nadiya.

She explained, "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother."

"So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary," added Nadiya.

Meanwhile, Gypsy was spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker following her separation from Ryan.

For the unversed, Gypsy tied the knot with Ryan in July 2022 in a jailhouse ceremony with no guests.