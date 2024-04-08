Kate Middleton ready to return to public duty

Kate Middleton health: Future Queen to attend major events

A royal expert has given major update on Kate Middleton's health, claiming she will soon return to the public eye.

Cameron Walker, GB News royal correspondent, has claimed the Princess of Wales, who's receiving preventative chemotherapy "may attend certain events" in near future.

Kate, who sent shockwaves across the world by revealing cancer diagnosis in an emotional video statement, has begun "preventative chemotherapy".

Cameron, speaking to Bev and Andrew, said: "Because of the princess's cancer diagnosis, she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy at the moment."

He went on: "What I am hearing from those close to the Princess is that she may well decide to attend certain events if she feels up to it, and if she's keen to go. But in terms of a return to full-scale public duties and as a full-time working royal, I suspect that will take some time.

"But maybe we'll see her at some point this summer. It just depends on how her treatment goes."



The King has also been undergoing treatment for a form of cancer and attended his first public event since the health news for the Easter service last week.

Giving fresh update on the King's health, the expert said: "The King was greeting the crowds quite unexpectedly. We weren't expecting him to do so. And that shows there's a real sign that the treatment appears to be going in the right direction."

"And I think those close to King Charles are really hoping that that's a positive sign. As we look towards the summer, the Trooping the Colour ceremony and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings are two events the King is keen to attend.

"They look more likely than they perhaps were back in January. And of course, the Australia tour, which is being talked about and certainly is not being ruled out by royal sources today."