Kim Kardashian rocks cowboy hat, quotes Beyoncé's lyrics

Kim Kardashian treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her luxurious family vacation in Turks and Caicos on Sunday, revealing her enviable figure in sultry bikini-clad photos.



The TV star, currently riding high with her show American Horror Story: Delicate topping Hulu charts, stunned in an animal print SKIMS bikini as she struck poses against the picturesque backdrop.

Adding a witty touch to her post, Kardashian borrowed lyrics from Beyoncé's song Texas Hold' Em, writing, "This ain't Texas... it's Turks."

With her carousel post featuring multiple images, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe made cameo appearances, with Kim tagging them for reference.

Khloe was seen seated beside her elder sister on the sandy shores, donning a one-piece SKIMS swimsuit matching Kim's patterned outfit.

The trio appeared to be enjoying a kid-free moment in the photoshoot.