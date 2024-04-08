Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband spills the tea after the split: Watch

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband breaks his silence amid split

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's estranged husband Ryan Anderson has recently hinted at what led the split three months after her release from prison.



Taking to Instagram on April 6, Ryan said, "I just want to say thank y’all for the support and the nice messages I have been getting from people."

"just want to thank everybody for the support. It's been great. I'm just living my life guys,” continued the 39-year-old.

Ryan stated, "Y'all will see what really happened on Lifetime. We were filming a lot, so stay tuned for that."

He mentioned, "And I just want to thank everybody for the support. If you support me, follow me. I will post more stuff eventually. I’m just hanging in."

In the end, Ryan added, "I just want to say thank y’all to everybody and God bless."

For the unversed, Gypsy confirmed their split on social media on March 28.



Ryan's comments came after Gypsy's close friend and tattoo artist Nadiya Vizier spoke to PEOPLE this week about the couple's separation.

"Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't," claimed Nadiya after Gypsy locked herself in a bathroom.

Gypsy's close pal pointed out, "Gypsy's first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary."

Earlier, Ryan said in an interview with The Daily Mail that he was "not doing well" after his separation from his wife of almost two years.

The outler reported that Gypsy was seen spending time with her former fiancé Ken Urker

Anderson told the outlet, "For me, it just came out of the blue. I had no idea she still had such strong feelings for him."

"I'm at a loss. I'm really not doing well at all," added Ryan.