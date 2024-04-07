Peter Dinklage 'never' imagined career to be this successful, here's why

Peter Dinklage opens up about his insecurity

Peter Dinklage recently revealed that he 'never' imagined achieving career success because of his height.

The 54-year-old actor who is known for playing Tyrion Lannister on the HBO hit series Game of Thrones, feared his height could hold him back from having a successful acting career.

Speaking on the Bullseye podcast, the actor said: “I think it's in the DNA. I hear stories of people seeing a pretty girl and following them into an acting class and finding themselves but for me I just liked the...well, I'd been doing it since I was a little kid in school plays, writing plays and puppet shows.”

"From day one, I just wanted to do that and as long as you get the encouragement from your parents or inspiring drama professors who see something that is sort of unique and worthwhile, that's gratifying.”

"But I never knew that I would have any success at it. I always thought ambition was a foul word because it sort of meant that you'd do anything to get the part, like stab people in the back. I was wary of it because of my size. "

The Emmy Award-winning actor further opened up about his “insecurity,” sharing that he “didn’t trust” his size would allow him to pursue acting as his career.

He explained that this is mainly because the profession heavily relies on working alongside people “unlike a painter or a musician who can just play by themselves or paint by themselves. But when you find your tribe, that's what does it."