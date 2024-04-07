Drake Bell makes peace with Rider Strong after past support for his abuser

Drake Bell is not holding any grudges against Rider Strong after he wrote a letter of support for his abuser Brian Peck.

The Drake & Josh star, 37, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Friday to share that he forgave Strong, 44, for his past support after they had a conversation together.

“I just had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong,” Bell wrote. “We are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.”

Bell claimed in Investigation Discovery’s Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries that he had been sexually assaulted by Peck, now 63, when he was a minor.

In the documentary, it was also claimed that the Boy Meets World alum was one of the actors who supported Peck by writing letters to a judge on behalf of the former dialogue coach during his 2003 sexual assault trial for his crimes against Bell.

Bell had called out Rider on social media for his support at the time.

“RIDER WAS 24 years old when he wrote the letter and was told by Brian what he did,” Bell wrote in a series of since-deleted comments on a post by Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas that criticised Strong and his Boy Meets World costar Will Friedle for their past support of Peck. “He wrote the letter anyway."

However, on a February episode of their podcast Pod Meets World with former costar Danielle Fishel, Strong and Friedle, 47, said they were groomed by Peck, who “turned us against the victim,” Friedle said, referring to Bell.