Liam Hemsworth's getting a muscular makeover for 'The Witcher' Season 4

Liam Hemsworth is in his "gym selfie era" as he prepares to portray the buff monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming season 4 of The Witcher.



Offering fans a sneak peek into his fitness routine, Hemsworth treated followers to a black-and-white mirror selfie on Friday.

While he disclosed in the Instagram caption that the snapshot was captured during "#legday," he didn't hesitate to showcase his impressive arms.

At 34 years old, the actor boldly displayed his biceps and shoulders in a tank top, striking a pose amidst weights and workout equipment in the background.

Liam took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their support of his latest project, Land of Bad.

Alongside a monochrome gym selfie, Hemsworth shared a promotional photo from the action-thriller, which also features stars such as Russell Crowe, Milo Ventimiglia, and his brother, Luke Hemsworth.

In the caption, he extended his thanks to those who have watched "Land of Bad," expressing his appreciation for the positive feedback received since its theatrical release in February.



