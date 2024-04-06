Meghan Markle blocks Prince Harry from fulfilling Diana’s wish

Prince Harry missed out on an important position in the royal family

Prince Harry, who had always harboured a regret of not having that last phone call with his mother Princess Diana, is unable to honour her final wish for him.

Prince Harry, who is now estranged from his brother Prince William, is blocked by his wife Meghan Markle’s stern resolve to stay away from UK to fulfil Diana’s dream, royal expert Charles Rae told The Sun.

The expert explained that he always believed that Harry would be one of William’s “top advisers,” but that possibility is “out of the window.”

“Diana always wanted the boys to remain as close as possible, they had each other, and it was them against the rest of the world but of course now it’s not happening,” Rae said.

On the topic of reconciliation, Rae said that the Harry and William were “really, really close” and “this is what makes it so sad that they're now so far apart.”

Rae explained that Meghan “won't set foot in the UK ever again” and doesn’t want anything to do at all with Harry’s home country, which is why the Duke of Sussex would not be able to give enough time to sort the feud with his brother.

In a previous interview, Harry said of his mother’s last phone call, “It was her speaking from Paris, I can't really necessarily remember what I said but all I do remember is probably regretting for the rest of my life how short the phone call was.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is set to return to the UK in May to attend an event in relation to his Invictus Games. Reports have suggested that Prince William and Harry will be having a short meeting for the first time since 2022.