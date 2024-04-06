Princess Beatrice, Eugenie take on new policy amid Prince Andrew’s scandal

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are looking to adopt a new policy as their father Prince Andrew’s sex scandal will come into spotlight once again.



The two daughters of the disgraced royal, who are not officially working royals, will still continue show that they are aloof of the scandal, per style expert Marian Kwei on GB News.

Netflix dropped a dramatized version of Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview from 2019 in which he was asked about his connections to the convicted paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

After the interview, Andrew was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles, as accusations of him sexually assaulting a minor on multiple occasions also came into the limelight.

“Beatrice and Eugenie will communicate through their clothes that it is ‘business as usual’ as the new Netflix film about Prince Andrew comes out,” Kwei told GB News

“They will also state with their style that they are just like everyday people and want to be seen as being ‘relatable’ to the public and in touch with the times.”

“We saw this when Princess Eugenie chose to wear a short black satin Me + Em dress accessorised with a cardigan and vegan Loci trainers at the Hong Kong convention centre,” she explained.

“The vegan trainers were in keeping with current non-leather trainer trends showing that the royals are in touch with the times with issues such as sustainability. The dress and cardigan combination implies she is just like one of us.”

She added, “It will be important at this time to be seen engaged with the public and at work.”