Kate Middleton cancer coverage: UK's broadcaster responds to complaints

Kate Middleton's cancer announcement dominates the news cycle across the globe

The Britain's national broadcaster, which filmed cancer-stricken Kate Middleton's video statement, has admitted that it received complaints about the coverage.



The future Queen's cancer announcement dominated the news cycle across the globe, prompting a number of apologies from prominent talks how hosts who participated in the ill-tasted speculation about her whereabouts.



After reporting on the aforementioned video shared by Kate, the BBC has confirmed it "received complaints from people who feel our coverage of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis was excessive and insensitive".

But the network stood firm behind its coverage, stating: "We broadcast in full the highly personal video message from the Princess of Wales, in which she spoke directly to the public about her cancer diagnosis."



"Our coverage reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. We explained to our audience what was known about Catherine’s condition but did not speculate on details that had not been made public," the BBC said in a statement released on Friday.



They continued, "Our reporting made clear that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the royal family; we have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity. As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health.

"We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues."