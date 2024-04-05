Prince Andrew looks unbothered in first outing since Netflix film premiere

Prince Andrew looked jovial as he stepped out only hours after a Netflix film about his controversial Newsnight interview premiered on Netflix.

Scoop featured reenactment of the Duke of York’s, played by Rufus Sewell, 2019 interview with broadcaster Emily Maitlis, played by Gillian Anderson, about his association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In photos credited to Jon Bond and The Mega Agency, the disgraced prince waved at the crowd while riding a horse at Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently reflected on the disastrous impact of the film on reputation of Andrew as well as the royal family.

Noting the prince has an “terrifyingly entitled streak,” he claimed millions will tune in to relive the instance that kicked off his downgrade within the royals as well as the public eye.

"This film will also be embarrassing for the palace because it was filmed in the palace and will be used for 50 years in any public relations lecture.

“It was possibly the worst ever interview given by a public figure anywhere,” Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.