King Charles pushes back on abdication rumours with optimistic health update

King Charles is more amped up as ever as he prepares to embark on his first overseas tour with Queen Camilla following his cancer diagnosis.

According to The Sun, the 75-year-old monarch is planning a trip to Australia in October, followed by a brief visit to New Zealand and Samoa.

Insiders revealed he is feeling “extremely positive” about his health after receiving a green signal to attend the Easter Sunday service last week, where he interacted with the public after months of restrictions.

“Although his doctors are keeping an eye on his health, he’s itching to take the reins and get back to his public role as Head of State,” they claimed to the outlet.

“The King has responded to treatment very encouragingly and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake,” the source insisted.

However, his medical team is on standby for any anomalies that may arise during his road to recovery. “There is great hope and optimism from doctors and the patient,” explained the insider.

“Nothing is ruled in and nothing ruled out, planning for all possibilities in a spirit of positivity and optimism but no way a guarantee at this stage,” they added.

The latest health update on King Charles, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer at the beginning of this year, comes in the wake of calls for abdication.

Several royal experts and commentators entertained the possibility of the monarch stepping down in favour of his son, Prince William.

However, it is now unlikely that’d be the case.