Dakota Fanning practices more 'gratitude' after turning 30

Dakota Fanning said that she is practising to be more grateful after turning 30.

The actress, who recently celebrated her happy milestone in February, told People Magazine that she is enjoying every present moment of life.

Dakota said, "I don't know what it is, it's just like some of the most happiest. I'm sort of having to do crazy things like schedule-wise and really busy, but I'm totally fine with it. Nothing's bothering me."

The War of the Worlds actress said that she's "focusing on being grateful for what I do have, rather than constantly ruminating on what I don't have yet."

She added, "And really just focusing on the present and taking advantage of this time in my life and enjoying every moment of it, and instead of being like, 'Oh, when's that going to happen, when's that going to happen, when's that going to happen?'"



The actress further said, "Just being like, ‘Oh my God, how exciting that hasn't happened yet,’ and kind of reframing it in that way."

On the professional front, Dakota was recently seen in a thrilling Netflix series, Ripley, alongside Andrew Scott.