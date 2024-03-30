'The Beautiful Game': Sheyi Cole gets candid on working with Thea Sharrock

The Beautiful Game star Sheyi Cole gave insights on his role

Sheyi Cole, who tuned in to Thea Sharrock’s The Beautiful Game as Jason, opened up on the portrayal of his role in the Netflix original film.

In a conversation with Variety, published on Friday, the British actor shed light on how Sharrock led him throughout the process and moulded his character.

"One thing that was great about Thea is that she was so hands on – any concerns that we had, she was willing to have conversations," he raved over the director.

Cole continued, "I think what she really wanted to highlight was Jason’s naivety and innocence. And the lack of role models that he had in his life."

"So although Jason does make grave mistakes, she [Sharrock] didn’t want it to come from a knowing place."

"I think she wanted it to come from a place of innocence and a place of childlike naivety that she wanted to explore," he explained the theatre director’s vision for Jason.

The Beautiful Game depicts the Homeless World Cup, annual soccer tournament that brings together displaced players from nearly 50 countries under one forum to give them a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Cole plays Jason, a wanna-be ladies’ man who is given a sharp #MeToo education when he inappropriately comes to sparky Mexican-American player Rosita, played by, Cristina Rodio.