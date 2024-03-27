Kate Middleton continues royal duty despite her health condition

Kate Middleton may not have been stepping out for public duty but she has been doing her bit of the work from home.

The Princess of Wales, who revealed her cancer diagnosis last week, is spending as much time as she can with her children, whilst also working from home, per a source cited by Us Weekly.

“Kate has been working from home, but she is unsure when she will feel ready to step out. It’s up to her when it comes to getting back in the public eye,” the source shared.

“She tires easily,” the insider said of the royal, “but she’s been trying to spend as much time with her kids as she can.”

Kate and Prince William share three children together: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, Prince Louis, 5.

According to the source, the children are coping as well as can be expected. “They know their mother is sick and is trying to get better.”

In a video message shared by the Princess on Friday, kate stated that her diagnosis had come as a “huge shock” but shared that she is “well and getting stronger every day.”

She also added that Prince William has been “a great source of comfort and reassurance.”