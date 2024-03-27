BLACKPINK bandmates celebrate Lisa's 27th birthday: ‘Forever dancing queen’

Jennie, Jisoo, and ROSÉ gushed over Lisa on her 27th birthday

BLACKPINK band members Jennie Kim, Jisoo, and ROSÉ celebrated Lisa’s 27th birthday by recounting their good memories.

On March 27, Lisa’s fellow mates from the all-girls pop band took to social media to post candid snapshots with endearing notes on their respective Instagram stories.

AllKpop translated Jennie’s note on the birthday post as, "I ran into you while eating. Happy birthday, Lisa. You’re my forever dancing queen."

"I hope you have a full and joyful day," she ended the text alongside a selfie with the birthday girl punctuated with a "Happy Birthday" GIF.

In the second story, the 28-year-old vocalist posted a snapshot of the duo with a text, "J + L [white heart emoji]."

As for Jisoo, she also adorned her story with cake and birthday GIFs over her selfie with the LLOUD Mogul, both posing victories.

She penned a heartwarming message noting that she knows her from middle school, adding, "Now that you've become an adult whom I can rely on when times get tough, happy birthday."

As the shared picture was taken in a restaurant, Jisoo, 29, said, "Let's quickly go eat something delicious again. I love you, always rooting for you, Shoo."

Meanwhile, Rose began in her birthday note, "My friend Lisa! Happy birthday from the bottom of my heart."

She recalled being 18 when she went to Taylor Unnie's concert with Lisa, "When did we grow up so fast?!!!"

“As a friend, I've relied on you a lot and feel like we've experienced and grown through so much together, so thank you," she continued.

Rose, 27, wrapped the lengthy birthday message to her ‘hunny bunn’ as “Let's continue to grow even cooler in the future! Thank you for being my friend throughout all these years.”