Shakira reveals why she mentioned ex Gerard Pique in her new album

Shakira opened up about the real reason behind mentioning her ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in her newly released album.

For the unversed, the Colombian musician released her twelfth studio album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, (Women Don’t Cry Anymore), on March 22, 2024.

In a song of her new album, the Waka Waka singer seemingly took aim at the former Spanish footballer for cheating on her.

In conversation with The Sunday Times, the Hips Don't Lie singer shared, "It’s hopefully the last song that I will write about this, and to him."

The mother-of-two confessed that she felt there was something "stuck" in her throat which needed to get out.

Speaking of her song, Shakira revealed, “I played it to the marketing head at Sony and he started crying.”

"He started to cry with this song and I'm like, 'OK, I get it.' It's not only about me. This song is not about me only, or him," the singer added.

The 46-year-old singer shared, "But I'm glad I was able to include it in the album, even if it's the last song, the last song that I write to him. I hope."

Shakira got separated from Gerard in June 2022, who was accused of cheating on the singer.

The former couple shared two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.