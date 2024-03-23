Royal family faces biggest crisis in recent memory

The royal family is facing one of its biggest crises in recent memory, with two of its most senior family members, King Charles and Princess Kate, essentially out of action following their cancer treatments.



According to CNN, the disclosure about Kate's cancer puts a new perspective on the events of the past few weeks. The official line is that she had been recovering from abdominal surgery, when the reality was a lot more serious than that.

There are still speculations that the royal family could reveal some more shocking details to the public in coming future.

Prince William and Queen Camilla are doing their best to run the affairs of the monarchy on behalf of the King along with some senior members of the family while caring for their spouses during their battle to defeat the disease.

However, the latest development has given birth to a question about the future of the monarchy as that somber development had followed an unprecedented hurricane of unfounded conspiracy theories which blew up in the absence of specifics surrounding her surgery in January, supercharged by William’s unusual absence from his godfather’s memorial in late February and the admission by Kate that she had edited a photograph released by the family to mark Mother’s Day in the UK earlier this month.



Kate sent shockwaves across the world as she revealed her cancer in an emotional video statement on Friday. The Princess of Wales explained that she has started chemotherapy for cancer and is in the "early stages of that treatment."



The future Queen's cancer diagnosis comes on the heels of the King's own health battle, which was revealed in early February. Prince William, who is heir to the British throne, encouraged her wife to take such big step to put end to speculations.