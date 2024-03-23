Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly ‘don’t want to give up’ despite ‘trust issues’

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship is just as intense as it was four years ago, but not a ‘healthy’ one, a source revealed to People Magazine.

The couple first met in 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020 and quickly began dating. They got engaged in 2022 and sealed their union by drinking each other's blood.

Despite their relationship being “up and down” since the beginning the pair hit a rough patch in early last year which led to their break up. While they seemed to get back together a few months later, Fox confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week that they broke off their engagement.

“They never picked back up wedding plans or even got to a place where they could think about really getting married," the source said. “It doesn’t seem like either wants to give the other up, even though they both know it’s not healthy.”

In the podcast, when asked about the nature of her relationship with the musician, Fox said, “What I can say [is] that [he's] what I refer to as being my 'twin soul.' There will always be a tether to him no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.”

“There are still a ton of trust issues between them and it’s very toxic,” the source told the outlet.

“They can’t stay away from each other and there’s a lot of history there, but they also don’t know how to be in a healthy relationship,” the insider explained. “They’ll be totally fine, then days later get into a huge blowout fight and not talk for weeks, but then give in and be all lovey-dovey again.”