Kim Kardashian slammed for 'On My Way to Find Kate Middleton' post

Kim Kardashian faces backlash over controversial post days before Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.

Kim Kardashian criticized for her recent Instagram post, which came just days before Kate Middleton's shocking cancer diagnosis announcement.



In the post shared on Sunday, Kardashian posed next to her sports car and commented on speculation surrounding Middleton's whereabouts.

However, the timing sparked an uproar, with enraged followers flooding the comments section, urging her to take down the post and apologize.

Some labeled the post "classless" and "tacky," while others called her out for insensitivity given Middleton's health situation.

Despite the criticism, the post remains live at the time of publication, with no edits to the caption.

Prior to Middleton's diagnosis, Kim had already faced backlash for fueling speculation about Middleton's activities following her abdominal surgery.

In a rare and poignant video message filmed at Windsor on Wednesday, Kate Middleton disclosed the startling news of her recent cancer diagnosis, describing it as a "huge shock."

Alongside her husband, Prince William, Kate shared that they have been diligently managing the situation privately for the sake of their young family.