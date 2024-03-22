Prince William warned against involving in England shirt row

MP Lee Anderson has asked Prince William not to get involved in ongoing England shirt row.

Anderson, on GB News, said: "I think what we should take a leaf out of his late grandmother's book and keep his nose out of stuff like this."

It comes after The FA refused to recall the England football kit featuring an altered St George’s cross.

Heir to the British throne Prince William is the president of England's Football Association (FA).



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, according to BBC, says the cross of St George should not be messed with as he weighed in on a row over the colours of England's football team kit.



Speaking to reporters, Mr Sunak said he "prefers the original" and the national flag is a "source of pride" and identity.



"When it comes to our national flags, we shouldn't mess with them because they're a source of pride, identity, who we are, and they're perfect as they are," he said.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer joined the chorus of prominent voices taking issue with Nike's design for the new kit.



On social media, Lucy Frazer said: "Fans should always come first, and it's clear that this is not what fans want. Our national heritage - including St George's Cross - brings us together. Toying with it is pointless and unnecessary."

The design takes creative licence with the cross by adding navy, light blue and purple to the traditional red, according to the outlet.

