March 22, 2024
King Charles on hunt for new security protection planner ahead of Kate's return

By Web Desk
March 22, 2024
King Charles III, who's battling cancer, has decided to recruit a new security protection planner to work with him at Buckingham Palace amid ongoing conspiracy theories and reports about Kate Middleton's medical record breach.

The successful candidate can show great "tact, discretion, integrity, sensitivity, confidentiality" - and the ability to "take a broad outlook". The security planner will need to rise to the challenge and take pride in their contribution, reports the Mirror.

The job advert, posted on the royal website, states: "It's supporting the team to deliver extraordinary events and helping to protect one of the world's most famous institutions. Security Liaison provides Protective Security advice and support to the Royal Household, covering multiple Residences across the UK."

It further states that previous event security experience is needed, as well as "excellent influencing and negotiation skills". The deadline to apply is March 24.

The role, titled 'Event Security Coordinator', comes with a £30,000 annual salary and will be primarily based at Buckingham Palace, but travel to other locations will reportedly also be required.