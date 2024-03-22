Kate Middleton ‘returns favour’ after receiving special tribute from Irish Guards

Princess Kate reciprocated a gesture of appreciation after she herself was honoured during the St. Patrick's Day Parade

Princess Kate reciprocated a gesture of appreciation after she herself was honoured in some special way during the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Prince William-future King's wife was honoured with three cheers by Irish Guards during St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Amidst this it has been reported that the Princess of Wales put £2,000 behind the bar for a party in a sweet gesture after missing an event.

Kate was a no-show as honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the wake of current break from royal duties following abdominal surgery.

But the princess still managed to show her appreciation for the Irish Guards by reportedly leaving money behind the bar for them.

Kate is currently not undertaking any royal duties and is not expected to return to public engagements until after Easter.

According to the Daily Mail, Kate "put £2,000 behind the regimental bar at Aldershot for a party after the traditional parade."



This year, the princess was replaced by Lady Ghika, the wife of Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, for the annual parade.

Despite not being able to attend, the Irish Guards showed their appreciation for the princess with a round of cheers.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by The British Army in London, one of the guards shouted, “Three cheers for the Colonel of the Regiment,” at the end of the parade.

The Princess of Wales has not been seen undertaking any public engagements since Christmas Day 2023, but this looks set to change in the coming weeks.



It was reported that the princess has been working from home on her early years project to improve the lives of babies.