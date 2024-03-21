Kate Middleton reacts to security breach of medical records at hospital

Princess Kate is said to be “very upset” about the security breach of her medical records at the London Clinic.

Speaking to The Sun, royal editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward claimed the royal would be dealing with a lot as she recovers from the operation.

The Princess of Wales sparked curiosity about her mysterious condition after undergoing a spontaneous abdominal surgery at the hospital in Marylebone in January.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a staff member at the hospital was caught in an attempt to access her medical records.

“Kate is probably feeling extremely delicate about this sort of thing and I should think she's very, very fraught and upset about it,” she said.



"She's someone who's obviously used to being in the public eye, but she has undergone a very serious operation.

"We already knew that she would need a significant amount of time to recover from that operation,” the royal expert explained.

"While that happens, she has to deal with all of this horrific speculation and conspiracy theory trolling online," she lamented.

Ingrid also recounted a previous incident of Kate at the hospital when she was pregnant with George.

A nurse committed suicide after falling for a prank from the DJs of an Australian radio show, impersonating as the late Queen Elizabeth II and then-Prince of Wales, Charles.

“That was a terrible situation,” she affirmed.