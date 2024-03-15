'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' cast reunites after Andre Braugher’s death

Andre Braugher passed away on December 11, 2023, at the age of 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast enjoyed a heavy dose of nostalgia at their reunion however, Andre Braugher was dearly missed by the fans.

Giving a glimpse of their gathering, Chelsea Peretti shared snapshots from the Wednesday’s meetup over social media with a 'special' caption.

Completed with a red heart emoji, the actress penned, "Tonite was like a very special episode where we ran thru so many memories and moments."

In the montage of pictures, the actress posed with other co-stars, including Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Andy Samberg and Melissa Fumero.

Meanwhile, the series fanatics couldn’t refrain from mentioning Braugher, the instant fan favourite Captain Raymond Holt in the widely acclaimed television series currently streaming on Netflix.



The actor passed away on December 11, following a brief illness at the age of 61.

One fan wrote, "For a moment I forgot that Captain Holt was gone. [sad emoji]."

"Not seeing Andre there is very difficult. forever captain Holt!!" another disheartened fan expressed.

On the other hand, some fans rushed to celebrate the endearing reunion.

"Stephanie is fully becoming Mirabelle, and I’m here for it. I’ve been rewatching the entire series [heart emoji]," one fan gushed.

The second fan deemed, "This cast has such amazing chemistry."