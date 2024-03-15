Wendy Williams’ guardian wanted to block documentary’s release

Wendy Williams’ guardian was “horrified” by documentary

Wendy Williams’ guardian was “horrified” by the idea of the host being portrayed as a “drunkard” and a “laughingstock”, prompting her to try to block the release of a Lifetime docuseries.



Sabrina Morrissey, Williams’ guardian, got hands on a temporary restraining order to stop the two-part series, titled Where is Wendy Williams? from airing.

However, on February 23, A+E Networks, the parent firm of Lifetime, and Entertainment One managed to swiftly reverse that order, with an appellate judge finding it to be a First Amendment-protected "impermissible prior restraint on speech." The following weekend, the show finally got released.

The Guardian and the network's legal fight have been reported to be going on for some time now, as per Variety, but on Thursday, a New York judge ordered most of the court record in the case to be made public, revealing more details.

Williams struggled with health problems and quit her 14-year tenure as the host of a nationally syndicated talk show two years ago.

At that point, Wells Fargo froze her accounts because they thought she would be financially abused amid suffering from dementia.

This is when Morrissey was appointed as a guardian.