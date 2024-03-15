Oprah Winfrey to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

As Oprah Winfrey entered the list of receiving Lifetime Achievement Awards, she became the latest celebrity to join the ranks of notables like Barbra Streisand, Cher, and Liza Minnelli.
The Oprah Winfrey Show presenter is scheduled to receive an award from GLAAD, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, on March 14, 2024, according to the Washington Blade.
This honour would serve as a memento of gratitude for Winfrey's tireless support and advancement of equality, tolerance, and community understanding.
Throughout her noteworthy career, Winfrey—a worldwide media giant, philanthropist, and longtime supporter of the LGBTQ people and their rights—has cemented her position as one of the most well-known and resolute advocates in the struggle for equality.
In 1986, the 70-year-old television icon signed a ground-breaking deal with King World Productions, granting her complete control over The Oprah Winfrey Show.
Since then, Oprah Winfrey has made constant use of her position to dispel negative preconceptions and harmful social norms by bringing attention to significant social issues like women's empowerment, LGBTQ rights, and racial equality.
